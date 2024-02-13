The Walking Dead e la teoria del sogno di Rick | la risposta del produttore è definitiva

The Walking

The Walking Dead e la teoria del sogno di Rick: la risposta del produttore è definitiva (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Con l’avvicinarsi dei primi episodi di The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, in arrivo da domenica 25 febbraio sugli schermi di AMC, rifiorisce sul web la teoria dei fan secondo cui il protagonista, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), sarebbe in realtà ancora in coma. Con la conseguenza che tutti gli eventi narrati sarebbero quindi un sogno. Chiamato a rispondere a questa sollecitazione, Scott Gimple, responsabile dell’universo televisivo tratto dai fumetti di Robert Kirkman, ha dato una risposta definitiva. Intervistato da ComicBook, Gimple ha spiegato: “Sapete una cosa? Amo le fan theories, ma cerco di non leggerle perché non voglio inavvertitamente farmi influenzare. Ma stimo le persone che pensano che Rick sia ancora a letto in coma. È sveglio!“, ha ...
