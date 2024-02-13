The Thaumaturge rimandato ma il motivo è più che comprensibile (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Se attendevate con ansia il lancio di The Thaumaturge, ci dispiace darvi la brutta notizia, il gioco non uscirà più nella data inizialmente prevista, ma ha subito un rinvio di qualche settimana. Il motivo? Presto detto! Prima di proseguire vi anticipiamo che il gioco inizialmente previsto per il 20 Febbraio, uscirà ora il 4 Marzo su Steam ed Epic Games Store. The Thaumaturge: rimandato per una giusta causa Con un comunicato ufficiale, che potete consultare a fine articolo, il team Fool’s Theory ha affermato : “Siamo lieti di annunciare che il gioco è completo, e i codici per le recensioni sono già stati inviati. Tuttavia, data la forte concorrenza nel mese di febbraio, abbiamo scelto di spostare l’uscita di The Thaumaturge per garantire al gioco l’attenzione che merita. Vogliamo che i ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
'The Thaumaturge' Delayed until March to Avoid Busy Launch Schedule The Thaumaturge is a story-driven RPG with morally ambiguous choices, exploring the dark and esoteric side of reality in the culturally diverse world of early 20th century Warsaw. The Thaumaturge for PC delayed to March 4 Publisher 11 bit studios and developer Fool’s Theory have delayed narrative RPG The Thaumaturge from its previously planned February 20 release date to March 4. It will be available for PC ... The Thaumaturge, an RPG from the studio that's also working on The Witcher remake, is delayed because February is just too crowded The Thaumaturge, an isometric RPG about occultists summoning spirit beings in 1905 Warsaw, has been delayed into March—not because it needs more development time, but because February is just too damn ...
