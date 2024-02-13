The Thaumaturge rimandato ma il motivo è più che comprensibile

The Thaumaturge is a story-driven RPG with morally ambiguous choices, exploring the dark and esoteric side of reality in the culturally diverse world of early 20th century Warsaw.Publisher 11 bit studios and developer Fool’s Theory have delayed narrative RPG The Thaumaturge from its previously planned February 20 release date to March 4. It will be available for PC ...The Thaumaturge, an isometric RPG about occultists summoning spirit beings in 1905 Warsaw, has been delayed into March—not because it needs more development time, but because February is just too damn ...