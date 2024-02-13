Smartphone e web | tra i ’vecchi’ e i giovanissimi un duello insidioso

Smartphone web

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilrestodelcarlino©

Fonte : ilrestodelcarlino
Smartphone e web, tra i ’vecchi’ e i giovanissimi un duello insidioso (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Rapetto* E’ difficile ed inevitabile dover riconoscere che Internet, i social network e i sistemi di messaggistica istantanea sono gli interlocutori preferiti dei giovanissimi. Le generazioni “Z” e “Alfa” scelgono il display di un telefonino al volto in carne ed ossa di un amico o di un genitore, prediligono un video insulso al racconto di un educatore, chiedono ad un motore di ricerca piuttosto che rivolgersi ad un insegnante, idealizzano influencer o youtuber e non riconoscono i tanti eroi di tutti i giorni… Potremmo continuare nella dolorosa constatazione del declino cui sono condannati i nostri figli. Questa resa senza condizioni sarebbe l’ennesimo errore di chi s’è abituato ad allargar le braccia. Un simile atteggiamento deve esser contrastato. Ma da chi? La risposta è semplice ed è un banale “tutti”. E se ci si chiede “quando”, la replica è “subito” o – ad ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilrestodelcarlino
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Smartphone e web, tra i ’vecchi’ e i giovanissimi un duello insidioso Internet e i social network sono i preferiti dei giovani, che preferiscono lo schermo di un telefono agli incontri reali. È importante agire subito per contrastare questa tendenza e coinvolgere educat ...
VPN illimitata su PC e smartphone: ora bastano 2,08 euro al mese Per una VPN illimitata e sicura su PC e smartphone Android e iPhone che consenta sia di navigare senza tracciamento che di aggirare i blocchi geografici online, per accedere a qualsiasi sito o app, ...
IT-Alert diventa operativo per quattro scenari di rischio: ora non è più un test Dopo una lunga stagione di test, il sistema IT-Alert diventa operativo. Il sistema di allarme per le emergenze della Protezione Civile inizierà ufficialmente a funzionare il 13 febbraio. I primi ...

Video di Tendenza

Video di Tendenza
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.