Sleek hair, il trend capelli lucidi e composti che ha conquistato Sanremo (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) L’effetto Sleek ha letteralmente conquistato il palco dell’Ariston: sono molti gli artisti che si sono esibiti sfoggiando un look che, per quanto riguarda i capelli, si è rivelato più elegante che mai. Ma che cosa sono gli Sleek hair? Questo nuovo trend prevede un’acconciatura super lucida, perfettamente composta e di gran lunga molto raffinata. Scopriamo qualche ispirazione vip da cui trarre spunto e tutti i prodotti necessari per replicare questo stile. Sleek hair, lo stile che conquista Sanremo Potremmo quasi definirlo un mix tra pettinature lisce e wet hair: l’effetto Sleek vede capelli lucidi e spesso tenuti ben fermi da gel, brillantina o lacca, per un tocco ...Leggi tutta la notizia su dilei
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Decorative Parts And Futuristic Buns Replaced Balletcore At Christian Siriano Tresemmé partner and celebrity stylist Lacy Redway created 'celestial box buns' for Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024. This Is What It’s Really Like To Work Behind The Scenes At New York Fashion Week Award-winning hairstylist Michael Beel shares his daily diary on the ground at New York Fashion Week. After arriving on the 16-hour direct Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to New York, I headed ... Julia Fox flashes underboob in VERY cheeky cut-out dress at Laquan Smith's NYFW show Julia Fox churned out another head-turning ensemble as she attended the Laquan Smith New York Fashion Week show on Monday evening.
Video di Tendenza
Video di TendenzaVideo di Tendenza