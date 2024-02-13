Nova Launcher riceve un aggiornamento in Beta con Google Gemini e altre novità

Nova Launcher

Nova Launcher riceve un aggiornamento in Beta con Google Gemini e altre novità (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Google Gemini fa capolino su Nova Launcher con il nuovo aggiornamento della versione Beta: ecco tutte le novità e come ottenerla subito. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
