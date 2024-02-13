Nothing But Thieves: è uscito il nuovo singolo “OH NO :: HE SAID WHAT?” (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) È uscito il nuovo singolo dei Nothing BUT Thieves “Oh No :: He SAID WHAT?” che anticipa la speciale versione deluxe del loro ultimo concept album che ha conquistato critica e pubblico “Dead Club City“, prevista il 15 marzo. “Dead Club City”, uscito lo scorso anno, è stato il quarto album in studio della band e ha raggiunto il #1 nella classifica di vendita del Regno Unito, seguito da un tour in UK tutto esaurito (comprese due date alla Wembley Arena di Londra). Radio 1 ha indicato il loro singolo “Welcome to the DCC” come “Hottest Record of the Year” e Radio X ha conferito al singolo “Overcome” il premio “Best Record of the Year”. Dopo un anno di successi, anche il 2024 si preannuncia straordinario. Il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su nonewsmagazine
