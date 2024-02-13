NASCAR Cup Series, si riparte da Daytona. Chi sarà il campione 2024? (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Con la tradizionale Daytona 500 inizia una nuova imperdibile stagione per quanto riguarda la NASCAR Cup Series. La principale categoria americana riservata alle stock car si appresta per vivere un nuovo lunghissimo cammino di trentasei competizioni che si concluderà a novembre in quel di Phoenix. Regna l’incertezza dopo la vittoria di Ryan Blaney nell’ultima edizione della serie, il #12 di Penske Ford ha tutte le carte in regola per confermarsi sin dalla ‘The Great American Race’. Daytona aprirà un percorso che comprenderà nuovamente una serie differenti di ovali (SuperSpeedway, 2 Miglia, 1 Miglio e mezzo e short-track) oltre a vari eventi road course. Resta invariata la sfida estiva tra i muretti di Chicago, sparisce la tappa ‘sterrata’ di Bristol. L’Iowa Speedway rappresenta la novità principale nel calendario ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
