Morgan Riddle | fidanzata di Fritz | molestata e palpeggiata al Super Bowl | si è nascosta in bagno

Morgan Riddle says she suffered a panic attack after being harassed at the Super Bowl, crystallising troubling findings from multiple studies around the world about sexual and domestic violence around ...Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has lifted the lid on how she was 'harassed' and 'groped' at the Super Bowl by NFL fans. The 26-year-old spent the weekend in Las Vegas with friends to watch ...Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of American tennis star Taylor Fritz, has detailed her “scary” experience at Monday’s Super Bowl, saying she was “groped” and “harassed” by male NFL fans.