LIVE Biathlon, Individuale femminile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Lisa Vittozzi sfida Simon, Wierer mina vagante (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE I PETTORALI DI PARTENZA DELL’Individuale femminile Buongiorno amici e amiche di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE testuale dell’Individuale femminile dei Mondiali di Biathlon 2024. La seconda settimana della rassegna iridata, in scena a Nove Mesto Na Morave (Cechia), si apre con il format storico di questo sport: l’Individuale. Si tratta della gara Individuale più lunga, con 15 km da percorrere e 4 poligoni da affrontare. Lisa Vittozzi riparte dell’argento ottenuto domenica nell’Inseguimento. Fino ad ora l’azzurra è stata l’unica atleta in grado di interrompere il dominio francese, che ha ...
