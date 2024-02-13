LIVE Biathlon | Individuale femminile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Lisa Vittozzi sfida le francesi | Wierer mina vagante

LIVE Biathlon

LIVE Biathlon, Individuale femminile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Lisa Vittozzi sfida le francesi, Wierer mina vagante (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno amici e amiche di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE testuale dell’Individuale femminile dei Mondiali di Biathlon 2024. La seconda settimana della rassegna iridata, in scena a Nove Mesto Na Morave (Cechia), si apre con il format storico di questo sport: l’Individuale. Si tratta della gara Individuale più lunga, con 15 km da percorrere e 4 poligoni da affrontare. Lisa Vittozzi riparte dell’argento ottenuto domenica nell’Inseguimento. Fino ad ora l’azzurra è stata l’unica atleta in grado di interrompere il dominio francese, che ha conquistato tutte le altre medaglie a disposizione. La formazione italiana potrà ...
