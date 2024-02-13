Lenovo: Rumors di un Laptop con Display Trasparente (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Al CES 2024, LG ha presentato una smart TV funzionante che utilizza un Display OLED Trasparente che l’azienda prevede di mettere in vendita al pubblico più avanti nel 2024. Ora, c’è una voce non confermata che Lenovo intende mostrare uno dei suoi notebook ThinkBook con un Display Trasparente.Alcuni rendering di questo presunto … ? Leggi tutta la notizia su windows8.myblog
