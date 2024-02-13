Le mini bent? cake sono il nuovo (e strano) trend di San Valentino (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Piccole, ideali da condividere per una cena romantica: sono le tortine giapponesi la moda del momento, soprattutto per San Valentino. Si chiamano bent? cake perché perfette da inserire nel bent?, il portapranzo nipponico ormai popolare anche in Europa. bent? cake per San Valentino Basta, quindi, con le solite monoporzioni a forma di cuore o scatole di cioccolatini: è tempo di concedersi una bella torta, che di sicuro non avanzerà. Ci ha pensato, per esempio, Chiara Caruso di Café Merenda, pasticceria di Roma che per la prima volta ha proposto il dolcetto per la festa degli innamorati, una red velvet con frosting al mascarpone e cioccolato. Anche Radici Bakery, pasticceria a Giglio di Veroli, in provincia di Frosinone, ha deciso di proporre le torte ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gamberorosso
