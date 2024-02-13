FläktGroup | Financial Results 2023 and Executive Leadership Team Announcements

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024)is closing a highly successfuland is appointing Trevor Young as ChiefOfficer and Dave Dorney as Chief Sales Officer HERNE, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leader in sustainable air technology solutions, is pleased to announce key highlights of the year: *defined as Free Cash Flow/nEBITDA; net leverage defined as net debt/ nEBITDA Founded in October 2016,is the result of the merger of two renowned companies, both with centuries of history: DencoHappel and Fläkt Woods, owned by European mid-market sector-specialist investor Triton. "We are extremely pleased with's performance last year. Thespeak for themselves and are a clear testimony that our transformation program is ...