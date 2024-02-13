Copenaghen-Manchester City | programma e telecronisti Sky e Mediaset andata ottavi Champions League 2023 2024

Copenaghen Manchester

Copenaghen-Manchester City, programma e telecronisti Sky e Mediaset andata ottavi Champions League 2023/2024 (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Il programma e i telecronisti su Sky e Mediaset di Copenaghen-Manchester City, match valido per l’andata degli ottavi di finale di Champions League 2023/2024. In terra danese i campioni d’Europa in carica giocano con l’obiettivo non solo di vincere, ma anche di chiudere qui il discorso qualificazione ai quarti. Occhio però a una formazione, quella di casa, che ha già dimostrato di saper gettare il cuore oltre l’ostacolo. Chi vincerà? Appuntamento alle ore 21 di martedì 13 febbraio. Copenaghen-Manchester City sarà visibile su Sky Sport Football con la telecronaca di Nicola Roggero e su Infinity+ con la telecronaca di Riccardo Trevisani ...
