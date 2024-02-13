AEW: Rocky Romero è entrato a far parte dello staff della federazione (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Lo staff AEW si arricchisce di un nuovo membro. Si tratta del wrestler Rocky Romero, il quale lavorerà per la federazione di Tony Khan con un ruolo dietro le quinte. Il lottatore di origini cubane sta lavorando per diverse compagnie, anche sul ring, e ora ha assunto anche questo nuovo ruolo a Jacksonville. Rocky Romero entra nello staff Secondo quanto riportato da F4WOnline.com, Rocky Romero è entrato a far parte dello staff AEW. a confermare la notizia anche Sean Sapp di Fightful Select. Al momento non è chiaro esattamente quale ruolo andrà ad assumere, ma lo staff AEW si è arricchito di un nuovo componente. Romero, che ha ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
