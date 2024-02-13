Aberdeen – Motherwell – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 13 febbraio 2024) Due squadre di Scottish Premiership nella metà inferiore della classifica si affrontano mercoledì 14 febbraio sera quando l’Aberdeen accoglie il Motherwell a Pittodrie. Solo la differenza reti separa queste due squadre nella classifica della massima serie, con gli Steelmen all’ottavo posto che si trovano marginalmente sopra i Dons al nono. Il calcio di inizio di Aberdeen – Motherwell è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Aberdeen – Motherwell a che punto sono le due squadre Aberdeen Quattro giorni dopo la sconfitta per 2-0 contro i Rangers in Scottish Premiership, Neil Warnock ha ottenuto la sua prima vittoria come manager dell’Aberdeen nella sua prima partita a Pittodrie, quando la sua nuova squadra ha battuto il Bonnyrigg Rose ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Aberdeen vs Motherwell – probabili formazioni
L’Aberdeen cercherà di ottenere quattro vittorie in cinque partite quando affronterà il Motherwell al Pittodrie Stadium mercoledì 27 dicembre ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Pick your Motherwell XI for Aberdeen trip After being on the wrong end of a Scottish Cup upset at the weekend, Stuart Kettlewell will be hoping for a big reaction from his Motherwell players. Who would make your starting XI for Wednesday's ... Pick your Dons XI for Motherwell visit Neil Warnock will be hoping to snatch the three points when he takes charge of his first Premiership encounter at Pittodrie. Who would you like to see in the starting lineup Pick your team here. Ross County 'not actively seeking' permanent manager as Don Cowie eyes probation period Don Cowie says Ross County "are not actively looking for" a permanent manager after the former midfielder's appointment as interim boss.
