Wta Doha 2024 | Paolini fuori al primo turno | Navarro prevale in due set

but that will be reduced to 405 points as the Pole is the defending champion in Doha, although if she wins the title for a third consecutive year then the gap will widen to 1,405 points as it is a WTA ...Niente da fare per la numero 1 azzurra, che in due set si è arresa al debutto alla statunitense Emma Navarro ...Anhelina Kalinina came through two contrasting sets to defeat wild card Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, winning 6-0, 7-6 (6) in 1 hour and 39 minutes.