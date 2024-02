Usher al Super Bowl | insieme a Off-White | ha segnato il più clamoroso touchdown della moda contemporanea

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance was briefly spoilt by technical issues and sound problems, leaving many viewers disappointed despite his energetic rendition of his greatest hits, joined by ...Chiefs and Forty-Niners fans may have waited all year for the Super Bowl LVIII match-up, but there are folks who can’t name the teams playing. They said on ...The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Here's a ...