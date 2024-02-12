Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux are the stars of the new most-watched movie on Prime Video, Upgraded, not only worldwide but also in the United States. Here, check out everything about the rom-com's ...Every now and then you'll hear a movie described as a "guilty pleasure." Well, that's EXACTLY what our flick of the week, "The Underdoggs," is. I wanted to hate this movie with every fiber of my being ...The entrepreneur and singer is sitting out the series for the foreseeable future so she can focus on family and other projects.