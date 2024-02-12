Skinny jeans, siamo a un passo dal loro clamoroso ritorno? (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) Emblema dell’indie sleaze Era e tra i pantaloni più discussi di sempre, gli Skinny jeans stanno vivendo l’ipotesi di una nuova primavera anche grazie alla ricomparsa del marchio Cheap Monday. Ma la nostalgia del rock riuscirà a sgretolare il fashion hating?Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair
