Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr.:"Potrebbe lanciare un cinema finanziariamente responsabile" (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) L'ex star Marvel ha elogiato il film di Christopher Nolan e lo considera un potenziale apripista. Robert Downey Jr. è una delle star più luminose di Oppenheimer, il nuovo film diretto da Christopher Nolan con protagonista Cillian Murphy nel ruolo di J. Robert Oppenheimer, il fisico a capo del Progetto Manhattan che condusse alla costruzione della prima bomba atomica della storia. Intervistato dal New York Times, Robert Downey Jr. ha dichiarato che il successo del film Potrebbe aprire una nuova era per il cinema:"cinema evento finanziariamente responsabile. Quasi ride in faccia a ciò in cui sono cresciuto: gli anni '80, giganti dei budget gonfi, in cui dici 'non importa, perché ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
