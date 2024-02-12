On-Device AI Healthcare Company Noul Becomes First Korean Diagnostic Company to Join Swiss Malaria Group (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) YONGIN, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Noul Co., Ltd., (376930.KR), an On-Device AI Healthcare Company, announced that its European subsidiary (Noul GmbH) has become an official member of the Swiss Malaria Group, a Swiss public, private, academic & civil society leadership network for a Malaria-free world. The recognition of innovation in the Malaria Diagnostic solution, miLab™ MAL played a major role in Noul becoming an official member of the Swiss Malaria Group. Through this membership, Noul will have a voice in the decision-making process towards developing ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
