Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac vorrebbe tornare come parte dei Midnight Sons della Marvel (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) L'attore ha ammesso di voler vedere interagire il suo personaggio con i Midnight Sons Da quando Moon Knight ha terminato la sua programmazione su Disney+, ormai quasi due anni fa, non ci sono più stati aggiornamenti concreti per una Stagione 2, ma Oscar Isaac ha ammesso di voler tornare e magari vedere il suo personaggio nei Midnight Sons. "Penso sarebbe un'opportunità interessante vedere i Midnight Suns", ha dichiarato Isaac durante un panel al Middle East Film and and and Comic Con nel fine settimana. "Ci sono personaggi davvero interessanti e ora che abbiamo gettato le basi e capito chi sono Marc, Steven e Jake, potrebbe essere un'opportunità interessante vederlo come ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Ms. Marvel - Moon Knight e She-Hulk : Attorney at Law avranno una seconda stagione? Marvel ci starebbe pensando
Marvel starebbe pensando di realizzare le seconde stagioni di "Ms. Marvel", "Moon Knight" e "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law".
The ‘Deadpool 3’ Trailer Revealed A Significant ‘Loki’ Connection And A Buttload Of Marvel Easter Eggs Considering Avengers: Secret Wars is the next big Marvel event movie, Deadpool 3 is putting some significant cards on the trailer with this tiny little Easter egg. The end of the Deadpool 3 teaser has ... Oscar Isaac Eager for Moon Knight’s Inclusion in a Potential Marvel Midnight Suns Adaptation Oscar Isaac, the actor behind the live-action portrayal of Marvel’s Moon Knight, has expressed interest in the character joining a Midnight Suns adaptation. As reported on Twitter by @GeekHouseShow ... Oscar Isaac Wants to See Marvel's Moon Knight Return in a Midnight Suns Project Oscar Isaac would ideally like to see Marvel's Moon Knight come back for a Midnight Suns project. Shared on Twitter by @GeekHouseShow, via The Direct, Isaac was attending the Middle East Film and ...
