Minecraft Education Aggiungerà il Supporto OneDrive per il Backup Cloud dei Mondi a Giugno

The program, a joint effort between Kidzink and Nord Anglia International School Dubai, embodies student-centric design and curriculum and may provide a framework for all educational design ...Mojang Studios has released a new map in its Cyber Safe collection dubbed 'Good Game,' and it focuses on digital wellbeing in online communities. The hour-long lesson aims to teach young students ...To mark Safer Internet Day, Minecraft Education has released a new title to the CyberSafe collection of Minecraft adventures. CyberSafe: […] The post Minecraft Education launches new title for Safer ...