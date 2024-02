F1 | la FIA e Liberty Media si fanno del male | con soli 3 giorni di test | improbabile colmare il gap dalla Red Bull

The longtime McLaren team member, who is now retired, experienced the team’s most successful years alongside legendary figures like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. While Formula 1 has gained immense ...Per Alexander Wurz FIA e Liberty Media devono cominciare a lavorare insieme per il futuro della F1, evitando di scontrarsi su ogni tema ...The GPDA chairman Alexander Wurz has urged FOM and the FIA to ignore the “noise” following increased tensions between the two parties.