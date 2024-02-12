Deadpool 3, l'easter egg di Secret Wars nascosto nel teaser trailer (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) Nel trailer di Deadpool & Wolverine c'è un dettaglio legato ad un fumetto Marvel che non è sfuggito ai fan. Tra i vari trailer mostrati nel corso del Super Bowl di domenica sera all'Allegiant Stadium di Las Vegas in Nevada spicca il teaser di Deadpool & Wolverine, terzo capitolo del franchise con protagonista Ryan Reynolds nei panni di Wade Wilson/Deadpool, affiancato per la prima volta da Hugh Jackman che torna nelle vesti di Wolverine. Da subito i fan hanno iniziato a scandagliare frame per frame il trailer e hanno scovato alcuni interessanti easter egg, uno in particolare che riguarda l'universo di Secret Wars. easter egg Nell'ultima inquadratura del trailer si vede ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Ryan Reynolds posta su Instagram (l’ennesimo) easter egg su Hugh Jackman e.. Deadpool
Arriva una nuova foto di Ryan Reynolds e Hugh Jackman, cosa che ultimamente accade spesso. La coppia più attesa del cinema condivide da un po’ di ... (metropolitanmagazine)
Altre Notizie
Deadpool 3 and Wicked trailers air in Super Bowl adverts Fans were given a first look at upcoming films including the Deadpool sequel and Wicked during the Super Bowl adverts on Sunday night. In the trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, actor Ryan Reynolds is ... The ‘Deadpool 3’ Trailer Revealed A Significant ‘Loki’ Connection And A Buttload Of Marvel Easter Eggs Considering Avengers: Secret Wars is the next big Marvel event movie, Deadpool 3 is putting some significant cards on the trailer with this tiny little Easter egg. The end of the Deadpool 3 teaser has ... Deadpool 3 & Wolverine Super Bowl Trailer Easter Eggs The Deadpool 3 Super Bowl trailer features several Easter eggs and references to the past MCU movies, Fox Marvel movies, and the comics. Here’s a list of the major callbacks that you may have missed ...
Video di Tendenza
Video di TendenzaVideo di Tendenza