Copenaghen vs Manchester City – probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Manchester City have been training ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg against FC Copenhagen and Pep Guardiola may have some fresh injury issues to deal with ...Could FC Copenhagen’s wonderkid Roony Bardghji play his way to Manchester City in their upcoming Champions League Round of 16 tie Wayne Veysey reported in January for footballinsider247.com that City ...Reigning European champions Manchester City head to Copenhagen on Tuesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.