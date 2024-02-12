CGTN: 2024 Spring Festival Gala: A fusion of tradition and innovation captivates millions worldwide (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) - BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/
This year's Spring Festival Gala, an annual celebration produced and broadcast by China Media Group (CMG), unfolded on the eve of the Spring Festival on Friday evening. This occasion signifies a cherished time when Chinese people around the world gather with their families to welcome the Chinese New Year. As China's most-watched TV program, the Gala has been an annual tradition since its first broadcast in 1983. The 2023 Gala has garnered 11 billion views across all CMG media channels, making it the most-watched TV show in the world. This year, the Gala showcases a mix of performances, from musical performances, comedy and traditional arts like opera and ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
This year's Spring Festival Gala, an annual celebration produced and broadcast by China Media Group (CMG), unfolded on the eve of the Spring Festival on Friday evening. This occasion signifies a cherished time when Chinese people around the world gather with their families to welcome the Chinese New Year. As China's most-watched TV program, the Gala has been an annual tradition since its first broadcast in 1983. The 2023 Gala has garnered 11 billion views across all CMG media channels, making it the most-watched TV show in the world. This year, the Gala showcases a mix of performances, from musical performances, comedy and traditional arts like opera and ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
CGTN : Embracing 2024 - how will China deliver a better life for the people?
BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during ... (sbircialanotizia)
A worldwide poetry journey : CGTN rings in 2024 with global livestream
BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we bid farewell to 2023 and greet 2024, CGTN is launching a 24-hour, non-stop "Read a Poem" livestreaming ... (sbircialanotizia)
Altre Notizie
Il Gala della Festa di Primavera tra innovazione e tradizione L’evento trasmesso e prodotto dal China Media Group è stato visto da oltre 1,4 miliardi di persone in tutto il mondo ...
Video di Tendenza
Video di TendenzaVideo di Tendenza