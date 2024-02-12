Body Shop in crisi | il fondo che ha comprato la catena di prodotti cosmetici cruelty free chiuderà negozi e ridurrà i dipendenti

Body Shop in crisi: il fondo che ha comprato la catena di prodotti cosmetici cruelty free chiuderà negozi e ridurrà i dipendenti (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) The Body Shop in crisi. La casa di prodotti per la cura della persona fondata dall’ambientalista Anita Roddick negli anni Settanta è pronta a nominare degli amministratori per gestire la procedura di insolvenza, operazione che probabilmente comporterà la perdita di posti di lavoro e la chiusura di molti dei suoi 200 punti vendita sparsi per il mondo. Secondo quanto riporta il sito del Guardian, la scelta dell’attuale neo proprietario, il fondo di private equity lussemburghese Aurelius che ha acquistato l’azienda solo sei settimane prima di Natale, è maturata sulla scia degli scarsi risultati delle vendite durante le Feste e all’inizio di gennaio ed avvalorata dal fatto che il gruppo non avrebbe capitale sufficiente per continuare a operare nella sua forma attuale. Fondato dall’attivista ambientale e ...
