ASUS Republic of Gamers ha ufficialmente presentato i nuovi modelli Zephyrus G14 e G16 (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) Oggi, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) ha annunciato con entusiasmo il lancio dei nuovi modelli Zephyrus G14 e Zephyrus G16 2024, rappresentanti gli ultimi aggiornamenti di una prestigiosa linea di laptop da gioco estremamente potenti e sottili Caratterizzati da un nuovissimo telaio in alluminio lavorato con precisione tramite CNC e un’illuminazione personalizzabile denominata Slash Lighting, questi dispositivi presentano processori all’avanguardia con accelerazione AI di Intel o AMD, insieme a GPU della serie 40 di NVIDIA che promettono di portare giocatori e creatori a nuovi livelli di prestazioni. ASUS ROG rivela Zephyrus G14 e G16 2024: potenza, design e innovazione Entrambi i ...Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Vs REDMAGIC 9 Pro: Which Is The Better Gaming Phone The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro and REDMAGIC 9 Pro 2024 face-off for top gaming phone of the year! Which is the better gaming phone The 10 Worst Laptop Brands Today The computer market today is more competitive than ever and that means there has to be both good and bad options. When you have to pick out the best brand for you, it can be a difficult choice. With ...
