An American woman and a man from Belize have been killed in what appears to have been a dispute between drug dealers at a beach club in the Mexican resort city of Tulum, officials confirmed Sunday.Utah is just beginning to grapple with its looming dust problem, but for Rosa Mandujano in California, the dust is enough to make her contemplate if it's worth staying in her hometown. Her two kids ...MEXICO CITY (AP) — A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers came down on a beach Sunday in southern Mexico, killing one man who was on the beach. There was no immediate information on why the plane ...