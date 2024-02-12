A Bombay Beach l’America rinasce dalle sue rovine (Di lunedì 12 febbraio 2024) La regista Susanna della Sala ha realizzato un documentario che tocca le parti essenziali dell’esistenza umana: il bisogno di trovare una comunità, la capacità di rigenerarsi, la spinta a trasformare la società. Leggi Leggi tutta la notizia su internazionale
Advertising
Altre Notizie
American woman killed in apparent crossfire in a drug dispute at the Mexican beach resort of Tulum An American woman and a man from Belize have been killed in what appears to have been a dispute between drug dealers at a beach club in the Mexican resort city of Tulum, officials confirmed Sunday. Lakebed dust is a worry in Utah. For California's Salton Sea, it's a full-blown problem Utah is just beginning to grapple with its looming dust problem, but for Rosa Mandujano in California, the dust is enough to make her contemplate if it's worth staying in her hometown. Her two kids ... A plane carrying Canadian skydivers hits beach in southern Mexico, killing a man on the ground MEXICO CITY (AP) — A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers came down on a beach Sunday in southern Mexico, killing one man who was on the beach. There was no immediate information on why the plane ...
Video di Tendenza
Video di TendenzaVideo di Tendenza