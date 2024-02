WWE | The Rock rompe la “kayfabe” per rispondere ad un giornalista | confermando di fatto il turn heel

On a surreal night in the Gulf State, that included an appearance from WWE legend The Undertaker, Ronaldo was not done with his antics. Footage that appeared on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed ...The story: California native Olivia Rodrigo began taking acting and singing lessons in kindergarten and, by 12, was playing guitar. As a teen, she landed lead roles on the Disney shows “Bizaardvark” ...Grazie al report di alcuni fan presenti al live event di NXT di ieri notte, svoltosi a Venice, Florida, veniamo a conoscenza ancor prima dell'ufficialità della WWE che Shotzi sfiderà Lyra Valkyria mar ...