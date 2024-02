Ski cross | Deromedis vince a Bakuriani | “Una giornata pazzesca | ho fatto la differenza”

Marielle Thompson swept away her competition this weekend at a World Cup ski cross event in Bakuriani, Georgia, claiming gold in the women's big final on Sunday.The 2014 Olympic champion from Whistler ...Deromedis, 23, who won World Championship gold at the same venue last year, rediscovered his form to beat Saturday's winner David Mobaerg into second. "It feels amazing because yesterday I had quite a ...Michael Zaryczny moved some snow from a pile near Timberlee Hills’ parking lot to cover bare patches on the tubing hill as Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” played on ...