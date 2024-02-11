RISULTATI: wXw “We Love Wrestling: Road To 16 Carat Gold 2024” 10.02.2024 (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Sabato a Bielefeld: wXw We Love Wrestling: Road To 16 Carat Gold 2024Sabato 10 Febbraio – Bielefeld, Nordrhein-Westfalen (Germany) Dark wXw Shotgun Title MatchThe Rotation (c) batte Tatsuya Hanami (6:36) e mantiene il Titolo Road To 16 Carat Gold Tournament Block A Semi Final MatchMaggot batte Levaniel (7:59) e accede alla finaleIcarus batte Yuto Nakashima (7:42) e ccede alla finale Road To 16 Carat Gold Tournament Block B Semi Final MatchElijah Blum batte Alex Duke (9:10) e accede alla finaleYOICHI batte Norman Harras (6:22) e accede alla finale Tag Team MatchAigle Blanc & Mike D ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
RISULTATI : wXw 23rd Anniversary 23.12.2023
I RISULTATI dello Show per il 23° anniversario della wXw andato in scena Sabato a Oberhausen: wXw 23rd AnniversarySabato 23 Dicembre – ... (zonawrestling)
Video di Tendenza
Video di TendenzaVideo di Tendenza