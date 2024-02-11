RISULTATI | NJPW “The New Beginning In Osaka 2024” 11 02 2024

RISULTATI NJPW

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
RISULTATI: NJPW “The New Beginning In Osaka 2024” 11.02.2024 (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena questa Domenica ad Osaka: NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka 2024Domenica 11 Febbraio – Osaka (Japan) Tag Team MatchCHAOS (Toru Yano & YOH) battono Oleg Boltin & Ryusuke Taguchi (3:45)Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) battono United Empire (Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan) (7:37) Eight Man Tag Team MatchHouse Of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) battono El Desperado, Shota Umino, Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma (8:43) Ten Man Tag Team MatchJust 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura) battono Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) (11:05) Kazuchika Okada batte Hiroshi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

AEW: Tony Khan misterioso sul futuro di MJF Una delle stelle più importanti della AEW è senza dubbio MJF, come sappiamo appena è scoccato il nuovo anno, la federazione di Tony Khan ha rimosso il suo ex campione mondiale dal roster presente sul ...
Kazuchika Okada verso la AEW, la firma è vicina Nelle scorse settimane si è parlato molto di Kazuchika Okada, che come sappiamo ha lasciato la NJPW perchè voleva fare il grande salto negli Stati Uniti. WWE e anche AEW erano sulle tracce della stell ...
Risultati NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka 2024Risultati NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka 2024Risultati NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka 2024 La NJPW torna ad Osaka per un altro grande evento targato The New Beginning: ecco i risultati dello show, ricco di soprese e grandi match.

Video di Tendenza

Video di Tendenza
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.