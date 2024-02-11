RISULTATI | NJPW “The New Beginning In Osaka 2024” 11 02 2024

(Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) Idello Show andato in scena questa Domenica adThe NewInDomenica 11 Febbraio –(Japan) Tag Team MatchCHAOS (Toru Yano & YOH) battono Oleg Boltin & Ryusuke Taguchi (3:45)Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) battono United Empire (Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan) (7:37) Eight Man Tag Team MatchHouse Of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) battono El Desperado, Shota Umino, Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma (8:43) Ten Man Tag Team MatchJust 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura) battono Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) (11:05) Kazuchika Okada batte Hiroshi ...

I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena a Tokyo : NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 In Tokyo Dome Giovedì 4 Gennaio – Tokyo (Japan) Pre-Show NJPW ... (zonawrestling)

I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena a Tokyo: NJPW New Year Dash !! 2024Venerdì 5 Gennaio – Tokyo (Japan) NJPW World Television ... (zonawrestling)

La NJPW ha tenuto, nella notte, il consueto show su territorio statunitense di inizio anno, ovvero Battle in the Valley . L’evento, svoltosi al ... (zonawrestling)

Una delle stelle più importanti della AEW è senza dubbio MJF, come sappiamo appena è scoccato il nuovo anno, la federazione di Tony Khan ha rimosso il suo ex campione mondiale dal roster presente sul ...Nelle scorse settimane si è parlato molto di Kazuchika Okada, che come sappiamo ha lasciato la NJPW perchè voleva fare il grande salto negli Stati Uniti. WWE e anche AEW erano sulle tracce della stell ...La NJPW torna ad Osaka per un altro grande evento targato The New Beginning: ecco i risultati dello show, ricco di soprese e grandi match.