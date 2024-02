Lover | Stalker | Killer | la storia vera dietro il documentario | un triangolo di sangue

A STALKER-killer at the center of a new Netflix documentary possesses a Charles Manson-like ability to bend people to her will – and may have used her powers of influence to mastermind the ...Next Story What happened to Cari Farver's killer, Liz Golyar The twist-filled case is the focus of Netflix's 'Lover, Stalker, Killer' ..."Lover, Stalker, Killer" is the new true crime documentary on Netflix that has been captivating American viewers to the extent that it became the most-watched movie in the United States. Here, check ...