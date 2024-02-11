LIVE Darderi-Bagnis | ATP Cordoba 2024 in DIRETTA | pochi minuti al via | l’italo-argentino alla caccia del primo sigillo

LIVE Darderi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Darderi-Bagnis, ATP Cordoba 2024 in DIRETTA: pochi minuti al via, l’italo-argentino alla caccia del primo sigillo (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 22.49 Nel tabellone principale di questo torneo Darderi ha rimontato all’esordio Barrios Vera, prima di superare in due set Sebastian Ofner e Yannick Hanfmann. In semifinale l’italo-argentino ha sconfitto il beniamino di casa Sebastian Baez in tre set di lotta. 22.46 Anche Bagnis ha iniziato il proprio torneo nel tabellone cadetto, così come fatto da Darderi. Questo torneo è il quarto dal 1990 che presenta una finale tra due qualificati. 22.43 Nell’ultimo atto dell’ATP 250 di Cordoba Luciano Darderi sfida Facundo Bagnis. l’italo-argentino va alla caccia del primo titolo nel circuito maggiore, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Live Luciano Darderi - Sebastián…" Luciano Darderi dopo la finale conquistata a Cordoba: “Stavo iniziando ad avere dei crampi, una reazione normale dato il nervosismo e l’avere il pubblico contro”. In caso di vittoria entrerebbe negli ...
Baires: Darderi in tabellone, Vavassori ad un passo Andrea Vavassori è al turno decisivo delle qualificazioni dell’”IEB+ Argentina Open” (ATP 250 - montepremi 642.6215 dollari), secondo ...
Darderi: 48° italiano top 100 della storia del ranking Atp Luciano Darderi sarà da domani, lunedì 12 febbraio, il 48° italiano a varcare la soglia dei top 100, primo azzurro a riuscirci nell'anno e primo ...

Video di Tendenza

Video di Tendenza
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.