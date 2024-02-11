LIVE Darderi-Bagnis | ATP Cordoba 2024 in DIRETTA | l’italo-argentino insegue il primo titolo in carriera!

LIVE Darderi-Bagnis, ATP Cordoba 2024 in DIRETTA: l’italo-argentino insegue il primo titolo in carriera! (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno amici e amiche di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE testuale dell’incontro tra Luciano Darderi e Facundo Bagnis, finale dell’ATP 250 di Cordoba 2024. Sarà una giornata storica per uno dei due finalisti di questo torneo, dato che entrambi vanno alla caccia del primo titolo in carriera a LIVEllo ATP. I due giocatori hanno anche un’altra caratteristica in comune: entrambi hanno iniziato il proprio cammino a Cordoba dalle qualificazioni! Luciano Darderi, forte della testa di serie numero 2, è stato dominante nel tabellone cadetto, superano Giannessi e Collarini senza cedere neppure un set. Nel tabellone principale ...
