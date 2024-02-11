LIVE Biathlon | Inseguimento maschile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Johannes Boe conquista un’altra medaglia d’oro Laegreid e Christiansen sul podio | Hofer nono

LIVE Biathlon, Inseguimento maschile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Johannes Boe conquista un’altra medaglia d’oro. Laegreid e Christiansen sul podio, Hofer nono (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELL’Inseguimento FEMMINILE DI Biathlon DALLE 14.30 17.43 Bionaz arriva al traguardo in 32ma posizione, anche per lui sei errori totali. 17.42 Giacomel termina la sua gara in 20ma posizione a 3’27” dalla testa, sei errori in tutto per il classe 2000 azzurro. 17.40 Hofer non riesce nell’intento di difendere l’ottava piazza, comunque l’azzurro chiude questa gara al nono posto, risultato di assoluto prestigio in un contesto altamente competitivo. 17.39 Arrivano al traguardo, nell’ordine, Dale e Tarjei Boe. Aspettiamo Lukas Hofer che è in bagarre con Stroemsheim per l’ottavo posto. 17.38 VINCE Johannes BOE! Dopo lo smacco di ieri, il campione di tutto si fregia di ...
