LIVE Biathlon | Inseguimento maschile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Johannes Boe conquista un’altra medaglia d’oro Laegreid e Christiansen sul podio | Hofer nono

(Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADELL’FEMMINILE DIDALLE 14.30 17.43 Bionaz arriva al traguardo in 32ma posizione, anche per lui sei errori totali. 17.42 Giacomel termina la sua gara in 20ma posizione a 3’27” dalla testa, sei errori in tutto per il classe 2000 azzurro. 17.40non riesce nell’intento di difendere l’ottava piazza, comunque l’azzurro chiude questa gara alposto, risultato di assoluto prestigio in un contesto altamente competitivo. 17.39 Arrivano al traguardo, nell’ordine, Dale e Tarjei Boe. Aspettiamo Lukasche è in bagarre con Stroemsheim per l’ottavo posto. 17.38 VINCEBOE! Dopo lo smacco di ieri, il campione di tutto si fregia di ...