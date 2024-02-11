LIVE Biathlon | Inseguimento maschile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Christiansen in testa dopo tre poligoni | Hofer ottavo

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

17.32 Non sbaglia Laegreid che esce in compagnia diper giocarsi la medaglia d'argento. 17.32 ZEROOOO JOHANNES BOEEEE! La vince ancora lui! Doppio errore per, addirittura quattro per Tarjei Boe, il quale apre possibilità di podio a Laegreid. 17.31 Entrano al poligono i tre norvegesi per l'ultima serie di tiro, ci si gioca la medaglia d'oro. 17.30 Ai 9.6 km i fratelli Boe si trovano a meno di 10? di distanza da, Laegreid invece non guadagna nulla sul connazionale. 17.29 Braunrovina la sua gara con quattro errori in piedi, mentre Bionaz non sbaglia e prova a rientrare ...