Inseguimento maschile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Christiansen in testa dopo tre poligoni | Hofer ottavo

LIVE Biathlon, Inseguimento maschile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Christiansen in testa dopo tre poligoni, Hofer ottavo (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELL’Inseguimento FEMMINILE DI Biathlon DALLE 14.30 17.32 Non sbaglia Laegreid che esce in compagnia di Christiansen per giocarsi la medaglia d’argento. 17.32 ZEROOOO JOHANNES BOEEEE! La vince ancora lui! Doppio errore per Christiansen, addirittura quattro per Tarjei Boe, il quale apre possibilità di podio a Laegreid. 17.31 Entrano al poligono i tre norvegesi per l’ultima serie di tiro, ci si gioca la medaglia d’oro. 17.30 Ai 9.6 km i fratelli Boe si trovano a meno di 10? di distacco da Christiansen, Laegreid invece non guadagna nulla sul connazionale. 17.29 BraunHofer rovina la sua gara con quattro errori in piedi, mentre Bionaz non sbaglia e prova a rientrare ...
