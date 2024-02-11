LIVE Biathlon | Inseguimento maschile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Christiansen in testa a metà gara | Hofer in top 10

LIVE Biathlon, Inseguimento maschile Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Christiansen in testa a metà gara, Hofer in top 10 (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELL’Inseguimento FEMMINILE DI Biathlon DALLE 14.30 17.21 Un errore per Giacomel, due per Bionaz al secondo poligono. Johannes Boe si sta riportando sul gruppetto che va dalla seconda alla quarta posizione. 17.20 ZERO Hofer! Ci mette un po’ ad aprire il veterano azzurro, il quale però è preciso nella sua serie di tiro. Il classe 1989 è nono all’uscita dal poligono. 17.19 Christiansen ha un vantaggio di quasi 30? sul terzetto alle sue spalle a metà gara. Entra al poligono Lukas Hofer. 17.19 Dale, Tarjei Boe e Samuelsson non sbagliano e volano via Johannes Boe. 17.18 Christiansen mette pressione al più illustre connazionale, il ...
