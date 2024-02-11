Golf, Rikuya Hoshino si aggiudica il Qatar Masters beffando il francese Coussaud. Celli primo degli italiani (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) I Golfisti del DP World Tour si mettono alle spalle lo swing mediorientale ultimando il quarto e decisivo round del Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (montepremi 2,5 milioni di dollari). L’evento nato nel 1998 ed organizzato per tre edizioni dal 2005 al 2007 in collaborazione con l’Asian Tour sorride al giapponese Rikuya Hoshino. Il nipponico resiste al comando beffando di un solo colpo il francese Ugo Coussaud. Per il nipponico score complessivo di -14 (274 colpi) e successo che lo proietta in terza posizione nel Road to Dubai ranking. Come detto, seconda piazza per il transalpino Coussaud, seguito a -12 dallo scozzese Scott Jamieson. -11 e quarta posizione in solitaria per il nordirlandese Tom McKibbin, che precede di una lunghezza lo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
