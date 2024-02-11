Golf | Rikuya Hoshino si aggiudica il Qatar Masters beffando il francese Coussaud Celli primo degli italiani

(Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) Iisti del DP World Tour si mettono alle spalle lo swing mediorientale ultimando il quarto e decisivo round del Commercial Bank(montepremi 2,5 milioni di dollari). L’evento nato nel 1998 ed organizzato per tre edizioni dal 2005 al 2007 in collaborazione con l’Asian Tour sorride al giapponese. Il nipponico resiste al comandodi un solo colpo ilUgo. Per il nipponico score complessivo di -14 (274 colpi) e successo che lo proietta in terza posizione nel Road to Dubai ranking. Come detto, seconda piazza per il transalpino, seguito a -12 dallo scozzese Scott Jamieson. -11 e quarta posizione in solitaria per il nordirlandese Tom McKibbin, che precede di una lunghezza lo ...

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan captured his first European tour title by shooting 4-under 68 to win the Qatar Masters.Rikuya Hoshino of Japan has captured his first European tour title by shooting 4-under 68 to win the Qatar Masters by a stroke ...Rasmus Hojgaard, Rikuya Hoshino, and Ugo Coussaud yesterday emerged at the top of the leaderboard with a slender one shot lead, ...