Golf, Nick Taylor davanti al WM Phoenix Open con il terzo giro neanche a metà (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) Sarà una maratona domenica maratona al WM Phoenix Open, con i leader dopo la sospensione del sabato pronti ad affrontare oltre 30 buche prima che venga incoronato un vincitore nel deserto dell’Arizona. In uno dei classici appuntamenti del PGA Tour in testa al momento dell’interruzione, c’è il canadese Nick Taylor con uno score di -13, ma dopo aver finito appena sei buche del suo terzo giro. Maltempo che è stato protagonista tutta la settimana sul TPC Scottsdale, con il gioco che si è fermato alle 18.11 ora locale per oscurità. Un sabato che ha visto prima completare tutto il secondo giro, e poi solo iniziare le terze diciotto buche, dato che nessuno dei settanta e passa Golfisti che anno superato il taglio, ha depositato lo score in clubhouse. Il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
