Cinderella's Revenge: Natasha Henstridge è la Fata madrina nel primo sguardo alla versione horror della fiaba (Di domenica 11 febbraio 2024) È stata diffusa una prima immagine di Cinderella's Revenge, rivisitazione in chiave horror del classico Disney, con protagonista Natasha Henstridge e Lauren Staerck. Annunciata anche la data di uscita. È stato rilasciato un primo sguardo a Cinderella's Revenge insieme alla data di debutto in sala del film. Cinderella's Revenge è la prossima rivisitazione in chiave horror della classica storia per bambini dopo il film Cinderella's Curse. La star di Specie mortale Natasha Henstridge interpreterà la Fata madrina, mentre Lauren Staerck interpreterà Cenerentola. Andy Edwards ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Fairy Tale Horror Film 'Cinderella's Revenge' Set for April Release | Exclusive Get ready for more twisted tales from the public domain. Iconic Events is releasing "Cinderella's Revenge," a gory twist on the classic fairy tale. The film stars Lauren Staerck as the famed young ... Repeat Super Bowl matchups: List of revenge games ahead of Chiefs-49ers second meeting Of 57 Super Bowl matchups, only seven have been rematches. When the Chiefs and 49ers meet in Super Bowl 58, an eighth will be added to the ledger. ‘Upgraded’ Review: Camila Mendes Takes Flight in a First-Class Cinderella-esque Rom-Com It’s quite the feat to craft a satisfying, clever romantic comedy in this cynical day and age, given almost every meet-cute, situational shenanigan and grand gesture has already been put to celluloid.
Video di Tendenza
Video di TendenzaVideo di Tendenza