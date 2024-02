WWE | The Rock e Roman Reigns faranno ritorno a SmackDown la prossima settimana

The fallout featuring Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Rock takes place on 'Friday Night SmackDown!' tonight.Following a notable exchange involving The Rock at the recent WrestleMania kickoff, Triple H had something to say on the February 9th WWE SmackDown episode. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made headlines ...In the wake of Seth Rollins becoming the second WWE Superstar to publically go on the record about the allegations surrounding Vince McMahon, disavowing his actions and hoping that his victims get ...