WWE: DIY e British Strong Style danno spettacolo a SmackDown. Quale team ha trionfato nel Contender Series? (Di sabato 10 febbraio 2024) Una splendida finale del Contender Series decreta in via ufficiale il team che sfiderà i campioni indiscussi di coppia in quel di Elimination Chamber. Dopo aver superato i DIY, Pete Dunne e Tyler Bate dovranno prepararsi alla sfida titolata contro il Judgment Day composto da Finn Balor e Damian Priest. Qui sotto un breve estratto del match pubblicato dalla WWE sul proprio profilo X. THIS IS TAG-teamWORK AT IT'S FINEST! Only ONE team will get the opportunity to challenge #TheJudgmentDay for the Undisputed WWE Tag team Titles! Will it be #DIY or Tyler Bate and @PeteDunneYxB? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1XWMotYvjU— WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
