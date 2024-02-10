WWE | DIY e British Strong Style danno spettacolo a SmackDown Quale team ha trionfato nel Contender Series?

(Di sabato 10 febbraio 2024) Una splendida finale deldecreta in via ufficiale ilche sfiderà i campioni indiscussi di coppia in quel di Elimination Chamber. Dopo aver superato i DIY, Pete Dunne e Tyler Bate dovranno prepararsi alla sfida titolata contro il Judgment Day composto da Finn Balor e Damian Priest. Qui sotto un breve estratto del match pubblicato dalla WWE sul proprio profilo X. THIS IS TAG-WORK AT IT'S FINEST! Only ONEwill get the opportunity to challenge #TheJudgmentDay for the Undisputed WWE TagTitles! Will it be #DIY or Tyler Bate and @PeteDunneYxB? #pic.twitter.com/1XWMotYvjU— WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2024

The fallout featuring Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Rock takes place on 'Friday Night SmackDown!' tonight.Before the slap heard around the world, Cody declared that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. WWE has announced that its Chief ...Also on tap tonight, Bayley is scheduled to discuss why she left Damage CTRL last week. Bayley will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. DIY will take on Pete Dunne & ...