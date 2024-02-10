WWE: Dakota Kai chiamata a scegliere Bayley o le Damage CTRL, con chi si schiererà? (Di sabato 10 febbraio 2024) La scorsa settimana lo screzio tra Bayley e il resto delle Damage CTRL ha portato la vincitrice della Royal Rumble femminile a scegliere Iyo Sky come campionessa da sfidare in quel di WrestleMania. Per tale motivo si può considerare definitiva l’uscita di Bayley dalla stable da lei stessa creata, ma se lei ha preso una posizione e Sky assieme alle Kabuki Warrios un altra, serve sapere da quale lato è disposta a schierarsi Dakota Kai. Per tale motivo proprio la due volte WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion ha avuto un faccia a faccia con l’ultima sopravvissuta nella rissa reale a SmackDown e dopo un attimo di indecisione, poco prima che Bayley venisse attaccata dalle sue vecchie alleate, Dakota ha scelto di aiutarla e quindi di unirsi a lei in ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Advertising
Altre Notizie
5 WWE stars who could get a big push ahead of Elimination Chamber in Australia W WE's upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event is the first to take place in Australia. Due to taking place in another country, certain stars may get pushes that they woul ... Bella twins Nikki and Brie Garcia pose for fun snaps at the SiriusXM booth in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII weekend Bella twins Nikki and Brie, who now go by their real last name Garcia, looked delighted as they posed up in Las Vegas on Friday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. 4-time WWE champion is expected to return soon - Reports The landscape of WWE is in constant flux on The Road to WrestleMania 40 after the recent kickoff event ahead of SmackDown.
Video di Tendenza
WWE DakotaVideo su : WWE Dakota