Premier League, il Liverpool batte il Burnley 3-1. Il Tottenham supera il Brighton nel recupero (Di sabato 10 febbraio 2024) Il Liverpool batte 3-1 il Burnley e si riprende temporaneamente la vetta della classifica di Premier League. Dopo la vittoria del Manchester City (che ha una partita da recuperare) sull’Everton, i reds si affidano ai gol di Jota, Diaz e Nunez, in risposta alla rete del momentaneo pareggio di O’Shea, per riportarsi al primo posto. Sono quarantasette i punti del Tottenham, che batte 2-1 il Brighton di De Zerbi. Al 16? Gross apre le marcature, ma al 61? è Sarr a fissare il punteggio sull’1-1. E nel finale è Johnson a realizzare la rete della vittoria. De Zerbi resta a 38 punti e frena nella corsa europea. Torna a vincere lo Sheffield, che batte 3-1 il Luton e aggancia il Burnley al penultimo posto a 13 punti. Chi si ...
