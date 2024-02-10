Premier League | il Liverpool batte il Burnley 3-1 Il Tottenham supera il Brighton nel recupero

(Di sabato 10 febbraio 2024) Il3-1 ile si riprende temporaneamente la vetta della classifica di. Dopo la vittoria del Manchester City (che ha una partita da recuperare) sull’Everton, i reds si affidano ai gol di Jota, Diaz e Nunez, in risposta alla rete del momentaneo pareggio di O’Shea, per riportarsi al primo posto. Sono quarantasette i punti del, che2-1 ildi De Zerbi. Al 16? Gross apre le marcature, ma al 61? è Sarr a fissare il punteggio sull’1-1. E nel finale è Johnson a realizzare la rete della vittoria. De Zerbi resta a 38 punti e frena nella corsa europea. Torna a vincere lo Sheffield, che3-1 il Luton e aggancia ilal penultimo posto a 13 punti. Chi si ...

Manchester, 10 feb. -(Adnkronos) - Il Manchester City batte 2-0 l'Everton in un match della 24/a giornata della Premier League e si porta in testa ... (liberoquotidiano)

Manchester, 10 feb. -(Adnkronos) – Il Manchester City batte 2-0 l?Everton in un match della 24/a giornata della Premier League e si porta in testa ... (calcioweb.eu)

Secondo Tuttomercatoweb Victor Osimhen potrebbe lasciare il Napoli a fine stagione per andare in Premier League . L’attaccante del Napoli ... (forzazzurri)

Il bomber norvegese interrompe il digiunto e trascina Guardiola in vetta alla classifica (2-0): scavalcati i Reds di Jurgen Klopp ...MANCHESTER (INGHILTERRA) - Erling Haaland torna al gol e il Manchester City supera 2-0 un coriaceo Everton.Nel lunch match della 24ª giornata di Premier League, i 'Citizens' faticano e non poco contro ...Manchester, 10 feb. -(Adnkronos) - Il Manchester City batte 2-0 l’Everton in un match della 24/a giornata della Premier League e si porta in testa alla classifica. A decidere la sfida dell'Etihad Stad ...