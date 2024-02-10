Premier League | il Liverpool batte il Burnley 3-1 Il Tottenham supera il Brighton nel recupero

Notizie Correlate
Osimhen potrebbe lasciare Napoli - la Premier League lo aspetta
Secondo Tuttomercatoweb Victor Osimhen potrebbe lasciare il Napoli a fine stagione per andare in Premier League. L’attaccante del Napoli ... (forzazzurri)
Calcio : City batte 2-0 l’Everton con una doppietta di Haaland e sale in vetta alla Premier League
Manchester, 10 feb. -(Adnkronos) – Il Manchester City batte 2-0 l?Everton in un match della 24/a giornata della Premier League e si porta in testa ... (calcioweb.eu)
Calcio : City batte 2-0 l'Everton con una doppietta di Haaland e sale in vetta alla Premier League
Manchester, 10 feb. -(Adnkronos) - Il Manchester City batte 2-0 l'Everton in un match della 24/a giornata della Premier League e si porta in testa ... (liberoquotidiano)
Highlights e gol Manchester City-Everton 2-0 : Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO)
Gli Highlights e le azioni salienti di Manchester City-Everton 2-0, match della ventiquattresima giornata di Premier League. Decisiva una doppietta ... (sportface)
Premier League LIVE riecco Haaland - il Manchester City torna primo. In campo Liverpool e Brighton
Giornata numero 24 in Premier League. Si sono aperte le danze con Manchester City-Everton. I padroni di casa hanno riscontrato parecchia fatica... (calciomercato)
Premier League 2023/2024 - Haaland lancia il Manchester City : doppietta nel 2-0 all’Everton
Il Manchester City batte 2-0 l’Everton e si riprende la vetta della classifica di Premier League, superando in un colpo solo Arsenal e Liverpool. ... (sportface)