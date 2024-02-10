Premier League | i risultati della 24ª giornata

Premier League

Premier League: i risultati della 24ª giornata (Di sabato 10 febbraio 2024) Premier League, i risultati odierni: il City ritrova Haaland, il Tottenham supera il Brighton; il Liverpool mantiene la testa 24ª giornata di Premier League che ha visto le vittorie di Manchester City – grazie ad Haaland, che firma una doppietta – e del Liverpool, che supera il Burnley con un netto 3-1. Alle spalle delle due squadre di testa, da registrare la vittoria del Tottenham in rimonta sul Brighton. Di seguito tutti i risultati del sabato. Manchester City-Everton 2-0 (71?, 85? Haaland)Wolverhampton-Brentford 0-2 (35? Norgaard, 77? Toney)Fulham-Bournemouth 3-1 (5? Reid, 36? Muniz, 50? Senesi, 52? Muniz)Tottenham-Brighton 2-1 (17? Gross rig., 61? Sarr, 90’+6? Johnson)Luton-Sheffield United 1-3 (30? Archer, 36? McAtee rig., 52? Morris rig., 72? ...
