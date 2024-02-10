Predator: Dan Trachtenberg regista di Badlands, nuovo film della saga (Di sabato 10 febbraio 2024) Il regista Dan Trachtenberg tornerà nel mondo di Predator in occasione di Badlands, un nuovo film di cui è anche sceneggiatore. Dan Trachtenberg sarà il regista di Badlands, un nuovo film della saga di Predator. Le riprese dovrebbero iniziare entro la fine dell'anno e il progetto è considerato una priorità tra le fila di 20th Century. Il nuovo progetto Il nuovo lungometraggio Badlands è stato scritto da Dan Trachtenberg e Patrick Aison. Il regista, secondo le fonti di Deadline, ha già avuto alcuni incontri con gli attori in corsa per il ruolo del protagonista. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Predator: Dan Trachtenberg regista di Badlands, nuovo film della saga Il regista Dan Trachtenberg tornerà nel mondo di Predator in occasione di Badlands, un nuovo film di cui è anche sceneggiatore. The next Predator movie already sounds like a great direction for the franchise According to a piece in The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, director Dan Trachtenberg has gotten the greenlight for a second Predator movie, following his straight-to-Hulu horror-thriller Prey. But ... 2 new ‘Predator’ movies including ‘Prey 2’ now officially in the works 20th Century is currently working on a new standalone Predator movie that will be called Badlands – which will reportedly be helmed and written by Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. According to Deadline ...
