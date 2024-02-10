Predator | Dan Trachtenberg regista di Badlands | nuovo film della saga

Il regista Dan Trachtenberg tornerà nel mondo di Predator in occasione di Badlands, un nuovo film di cui è anche sceneggiatore.According to a piece in The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, director Dan Trachtenberg has gotten the greenlight for a second Predator movie, following his straight-to-Hulu horror-thriller Prey. But ...20th Century is currently working on a new standalone Predator movie that will be called Badlands – which will reportedly be helmed and written by Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. According to Deadline ...